The Right Reverend Andre O. St. Germain, 80, of Pembroke, entered into eternal life on July 22, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester, Father Andre was the son of the late Omer and Lucien (Payeur) St. Germain. He was raised and educated in Manchester and was a graduate of Ste. Marie High School. He later graduated from St. Eymard Minor Seminary in Hyde Park, NY.
In 1966, Father Andre's vocation began in the Melkite Greek Catholic Church at Our Lady of the Cedars, in Manchester. He was ordained to the Holy Diaconate on May 27, 1973, by Archbishop Joseph Tawil for the Eparchy of Newton. In 1995, he was appointed as the Financial Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Eparchy by Bishop John Elya. On December 21, 1996, he was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Elya, becoming the first married man ordained in the United States since a 1929 ban imposed by the Vatican. Following this groundbreaking action, several more such ordinations were performed in Eastern Catholic churches in the US and in 2014, the ban was lifted.
In recognition of his service to the Eparchy, on March 3, 2002 he was elevated to Arch-Priest by the blessing of the bishop as the Economos, the religious honorific title of his function as the Diocesan Financial Officer. He retired in February, 2006.
Father Andre was a 4th degree member of the Bishop Bradley Assembly #626 in Manchester and a member of the Notre Dame Council #5163 Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his siblings: Donald, Edward & Robert St. Germain, Lorraine Bellerose and Doris Boufford.
He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 55 years, Claire (Sanschagrin) St. Germain; his sons, Paul St. Germain and his partner Robin McAfee of Allenstown and Andre J. St. Germain of Weare; his grandchildren, Joseph, Justin and his wife Chelsea, Jason, Christopher and his wife Nichole and Kyle; and his great-grandsons, Jackson and Colby.
Father Andre will lie in state in Our Lady of the Cedars Church, 140 Mitchell St. in Manchester on Saturday, August 1st from 9 to 11 A.M. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees are asked to wear a face-covering and adhere to social distancing as directed. A Funeral Service for the family and clergy will follow at 1 P.M. and will be live-streamed via Facebook Live at "Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church". Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 138 River Rd. in Allenstown. In lieu of flowers, requested donations in his memory may be sent to Our Lady of the Cedars Church, 140 Mitchell St. Manchester, NH 03103. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com