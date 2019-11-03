Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea M. Morin. View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrea M. Morin, 97, died October 31, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home following a brief illness.



She was born in Manchester on June 21, 1922 the daughter of Arthur and Anne Marie (Pellerin) Girard.



She graduated from St. George High School and Sacred Heart School of Nursing.



She was a Registered Nurse for various doctors offices.



She was a very giving, happy soul who always embraced life.



She was a member of the League of NH Catholic Nurses, and a longtime parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Church.



She was predeceased by her husband, George Morin in 2005, her son, Andre Morin in 1957, a sister, Theresa Manseau in 2017 and a nephew, Normand Manseau in 2014.



Family members include one nephew, Ronald Manseau and his wife, Marcia of Bedford, one niece, Denise Rivard and friend Diane Beique, of Manchester, a niece in law, Joline Manseau and several great nieces, great nephews and cousins.



Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated and follow at 11 am in Blessed Sacrament Church. So. Elm St. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.



Memorial donations may be made to Home, Health & Hospice, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack NH 03054, or to Precious Blood Monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester NH 03104.



J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



