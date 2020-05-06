Andrew E. Felch, 83, died Saturday, May 2, from heart failure. He was born on March 10, 1937 to Earl and Mary (Mlocek) Felch, the first of six children. Mr. Felch attended St. Casimir Grammar School and Manchester Central High School Class of 1954. He was a lifetime communicant of St. Hedwig Parish.
He served 13 years in the N.H. Army National Guard and served in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C. Mr. Felch retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1992 after 30 years. He was President of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 44, in Manchester where he was known as the "Merger King". He then became President of the State Assoc. for six years. He is Past Commander of American Legion Post 37 in Hooksett and a Life Member of the Elks Lodge, #146 in Manchester. At the time of his death, he was Treasurer at the Hooksett Village Water Precinct.
Andy enjoyed anything that was mind challenging. He was great at solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles and it was difficult to beat him at any card games. He and his friend, Peter, watched all sports and challenged each other to pick winners.
He met his wife, Catherine, at a school dance in the 1950's and they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on June 7th. He is survived by his wife, Catherine, and a brother, Daniel Felch of Manchester. He was predeceased by two brothers: Earl, Jr. and Ronald Felch, two sisters: Tessie Desrochers and Mary "Dolly" Martineau, and an infant daughter, Christine Mary.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no calling hours. A private service for the immediate family will be held at St. Hedwig Chapel. He will be laid to rest in the family plot at St. Hedwig Cemetery. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 6, 2020.