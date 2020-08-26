Andrew "Drew" Johnson, 39, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on August 20, 2020.
He was born in Wheat Ridge, CO on January 26, 1981 to Bruce and Karen (Fosse) Johnson. He grew up in Colorado and Orange County California.
He completed training as a pilot from the ATP Flight School in Scottsdale, AZ. In 2012.
Drew was a flight instructor and charter pilot with Air Direct in Nashua, NH. He also served as an adjunct professor with the SNHU flight school program.
He enjoyed family activities including fishing, skiing, boating, swimming, music, and most importantly time with his boys.
Drew is survived by his wife of eight years, Jessica (Leafe) Johnson of Manchester; two children, Gunnar Johnson and Gavin Johnson both of Manchester; two siblings, Matthew Johnson of Riverside, CA and Ashley Johnson of Denver, CO; his extended family includes Timothy Leafe, Debi Leafe-Ward and Tony Ward all of Manchester.
