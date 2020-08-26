1/1
Andrew "Drew" Johnson
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Drew" Johnson, 39, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on August 20, 2020.

He was born in Wheat Ridge, CO on January 26, 1981 to Bruce and Karen (Fosse) Johnson. He grew up in Colorado and Orange County California.

He completed training as a pilot from the ATP Flight School in Scottsdale, AZ. In 2012.

Drew was a flight instructor and charter pilot with Air Direct in Nashua, NH. He also served as an adjunct professor with the SNHU flight school program.

He enjoyed family activities including fishing, skiing, boating, swimming, music, and most importantly time with his boys.

Drew is survived by his wife of eight years, Jessica (Leafe) Johnson of Manchester; two children, Gunnar Johnson and Gavin Johnson both of Manchester; two siblings, Matthew Johnson of Riverside, CA and Ashley Johnson of Denver, CO; his extended family includes Timothy Leafe, Debi Leafe-Ward and Tony Ward all of Manchester.

SERVICES: Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the family for the children's education fund at www.gofund.com/supportjohnsons

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved