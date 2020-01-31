Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew M. Plante. View Sign Service Information Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 (603)-382-2233 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 View Map Funeral service 6:15 PM Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home 116 Main Street Plaistow , NH 03865 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HAMPSTEAD - Andrew M. Plante, 35, a longtime resident of Hampstead, died Jan. 25, 2020, in Falmouth Hospital in Massachusetts after a lengthy struggle with opioid addiction and mental health issues.



Born in Manchester, he was the son of Philip C. and Theresa (Clark) Plante of Hampstead and was raised and educated in Hampstead, and was a member of town recreation sports teams.



Andrew was a member of Pinkerton Academy Class of 2002 and attended Northern Essex Community College.



He was employed as a sales representative at Sig Sauer of Portsmouth.



Andrew was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting, swimming, hiking and traveling. Andy loved to make people smile. He had a quick wit and excellent ability to come up with one liners. His friends and family have many fond memories of his bonfire and fireworks shows.



In addition to his loving and supportive parents, Philip and Theresa Plante, he will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Matthew R. and Amanda Plante, of Bermuda, and Bryan P. and Marielle Plante, of Derry; his three nephews, Mason, Noah and Maxwell; his paternal grandparents, Marcel A. and Virginia (Silva) Plante, of Salem; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.



.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow. His funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army ARC, 281 N. Main St., Brockton, Mass. 02301; Center for Life Management, 10 Tsienneto Road, Derry, N.H. 03038; or Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive, Salem, N.H. 03079.



To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit

HAMPSTEAD - Andrew M. Plante, 35, a longtime resident of Hampstead, died Jan. 25, 2020, in Falmouth Hospital in Massachusetts after a lengthy struggle with opioid addiction and mental health issues.Born in Manchester, he was the son of Philip C. and Theresa (Clark) Plante of Hampstead and was raised and educated in Hampstead, and was a member of town recreation sports teams.Andrew was a member of Pinkerton Academy Class of 2002 and attended Northern Essex Community College.He was employed as a sales representative at Sig Sauer of Portsmouth.Andrew was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting, swimming, hiking and traveling. Andy loved to make people smile. He had a quick wit and excellent ability to come up with one liners. His friends and family have many fond memories of his bonfire and fireworks shows.In addition to his loving and supportive parents, Philip and Theresa Plante, he will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Matthew R. and Amanda Plante, of Bermuda, and Bryan P. and Marielle Plante, of Derry; his three nephews, Mason, Noah and Maxwell; his paternal grandparents, Marcel A. and Virginia (Silva) Plante, of Salem; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow. His funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army ARC, 281 N. Main St., Brockton, Mass. 02301; Center for Life Management, 10 Tsienneto Road, Derry, N.H. 03038; or Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive, Salem, N.H. 03079.To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 31, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close