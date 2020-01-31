HAMPSTEAD - Andrew M. Plante, 35, a longtime resident of Hampstead, died Jan. 25, 2020, in Falmouth Hospital in Massachusetts after a lengthy struggle with opioid addiction and mental health issues.
Born in Manchester, he was the son of Philip C. and Theresa (Clark) Plante of Hampstead and was raised and educated in Hampstead, and was a member of town recreation sports teams.
Andrew was a member of Pinkerton Academy Class of 2002 and attended Northern Essex Community College.
He was employed as a sales representative at Sig Sauer of Portsmouth.
Andrew was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hunting, swimming, hiking and traveling. Andy loved to make people smile. He had a quick wit and excellent ability to come up with one liners. His friends and family have many fond memories of his bonfire and fireworks shows.
In addition to his loving and supportive parents, Philip and Theresa Plante, he will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Matthew R. and Amanda Plante, of Bermuda, and Bryan P. and Marielle Plante, of Derry; his three nephews, Mason, Noah and Maxwell; his paternal grandparents, Marcel A. and Virginia (Silva) Plante, of Salem; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
.
SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. in Brookside Chapel & Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow. His funeral service will follow at 6:15 p.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army ARC, 281 N. Main St., Brockton, Mass. 02301; Center for Life Management, 10 Tsienneto Road, Derry, N.H. 03038; or Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Drive, Salem, N.H. 03079.
To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.brooksidechapelfh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 31, 2020