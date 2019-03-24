Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Andrew Robert Buchanan passed quietly into eternity on the day after his 92 nd birthday, March 16, 2019. His lovely birthday celebration included chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He had great fun opening the many cards and presents from his immediate family, loving every minute.



Andy was born on March 15, 1927, and raised in Burlington, Vermont. With his father, Roy Buchanan, and other members of the Green Mountain Club, he spent many summers on the Long Trail clearing and building shelters. Roy was head of the Electrical Engineering department at The University of Vermont (UVM), class of 1905. Andy himself graduated from UVM in 1950 with a degree in civil engineering and went to work for the Vermont Agency of Transportation. He eventually retired from the Agency after rising to become the person in charge of all state road construction. Among his many projects, Andy designed and built the clover leaf in South Burlington.



Andy was also a long-time SPEBSQSA (Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America) "barbershopper", singing four-part barbershop harmony since his college days. He was the tenor in The Yankee Express, a championship quartet in 1981, and sang with the Green Mountain Chorus for many years. Three of his original quartet had been waiting and they are now joined by Andy, harmonizing across the heavens. Andy would always sing at the drop of a note.



A veteran of



Andy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeanne (Murphy) Keefner in Center Harbor, New Hampshire, her three children and four grandchildren, five children by his first marriage (one son earlier deceased), their five children and two great-grandchildren, a nephew, David Buchanan and his wife, Karole. Andy was particularly proud of his grandson Christopher, a professional singer/songwriter in the contemporary musical group, Never Shout Never, which continues to perform all over the world. He and his siblings loved their 'poppa Andy' and had a great rapport with him.



He and Jeanne restored eight old homes together, including the Sinclair Inn, a Victoria bed and breakfast located in Jericho, Vermont. They operated that Inn for eight years and made many new friends.



Cards and letters may be sent to 104 Waukewan Road, Center Harbor, NH 03226. There will be no services.





Andrew Robert Buchanan passed quietly into eternity on the day after his 92 nd birthday, March 16, 2019. His lovely birthday celebration included chocolate cake and vanilla ice cream, which he thoroughly enjoyed. He had great fun opening the many cards and presents from his immediate family, loving every minute.Andy was born on March 15, 1927, and raised in Burlington, Vermont. With his father, Roy Buchanan, and other members of the Green Mountain Club, he spent many summers on the Long Trail clearing and building shelters. Roy was head of the Electrical Engineering department at The University of Vermont (UVM), class of 1905. Andy himself graduated from UVM in 1950 with a degree in civil engineering and went to work for the Vermont Agency of Transportation. He eventually retired from the Agency after rising to become the person in charge of all state road construction. Among his many projects, Andy designed and built the clover leaf in South Burlington.Andy was also a long-time SPEBSQSA (Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America) "barbershopper", singing four-part barbershop harmony since his college days. He was the tenor in The Yankee Express, a championship quartet in 1981, and sang with the Green Mountain Chorus for many years. Three of his original quartet had been waiting and they are now joined by Andy, harmonizing across the heavens. Andy would always sing at the drop of a note.A veteran of World War II , Andy enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating from Burlington High School and served honorably at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland until 1946. His military service continued as a civil engineer in the Navy Reserve, rising to the commissioned rank of Lieutenant Commander.Andy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeanne (Murphy) Keefner in Center Harbor, New Hampshire, her three children and four grandchildren, five children by his first marriage (one son earlier deceased), their five children and two great-grandchildren, a nephew, David Buchanan and his wife, Karole. Andy was particularly proud of his grandson Christopher, a professional singer/songwriter in the contemporary musical group, Never Shout Never, which continues to perform all over the world. He and his siblings loved their 'poppa Andy' and had a great rapport with him.He and Jeanne restored eight old homes together, including the Sinclair Inn, a Victoria bed and breakfast located in Jericho, Vermont. They operated that Inn for eight years and made many new friends.Cards and letters may be sent to 104 Waukewan Road, Center Harbor, NH 03226. There will be no services. Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen

172 King Street

Boscawen , NH 03303

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close