MANCHESTER - Andronike M. "Nikki" Sharek, 100, of Manchester, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019, in Hanover Hill Healthcare Center after a brief Illness.
Born in Manchester on Sept. 26, 1919, she was the daughter of Nicholas and Stella Podaris. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
She was educated in the local school system and graduated from Manchester High School Central.
Nikki was an active volunteer in St. Patrick's Church Guild and Bishop Bradley High School Booster Club. She also volunteered at Sacred Heart Hospital after her son, Frank Sharek Jr., was killed in Vietnam. She was proud to be a Gold Star Mother.
She was an avid sports fan. Nikki was also a kind and generous person who reached out to help family and friends during her lifetime.
In addition to her son, she was predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Frank Sharek Sr. in 1984.
Family members include her son, Douglas Sharek and his wife Dawn Ebbetts of Exeter; her grandchildren, Leigh Anne Sharek and Nicholas Sharek; her brother, Arthur Podaris; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Sunday, Nov. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, followed by a funeral service in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2019