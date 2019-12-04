Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church 172 Belmont St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Angela R. "Angie" Balboni, 97, died peacefully on Nov. 26, 2019, in Virginia Beach.



Born in Bridgewater, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John Folloni and Maria Lombardi.



She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Elmer R. Balboni; her beloved daughter, Linda Bardorf; her son-in-law, Dr. Paul Bardorf; her sister, Virginia Filippetti; her brothers, Michael, Albert, and Larry Folloni; her nieces, Frances Filippetti Morast, and Rosalie Filippetti Ghelfi; her nephew, Richard Filippetti; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.



Family members include her son, Richard Balboni of Derry; her brother, John Folloni (Marie) of East Greenwich, R.I.; her grandchildren, Stephen Bardorf of Phoenix, Ariz., Dr. Christopher Bardorf (Mikalle) of Denver, Colo., Michael Bardorf (Diane) of New City, N.Y., Brian Bardorf (Jaime) of Atlanta, Ga., and Wendy Grant; her great-grandchildren, Jake, Hailey, and Madeleine Bardorf, and Nolan and Carly Grant; her niece and caretaker, Helen Filippetti Preti of Virginia Beach; and nieces and nephews, who loved her dearly. Angie and Elmer welcomed many of them into their home for extended periods of time when they had a need for their support.



Angie and her husband, along with his brothers, opened the Brockton Auto Wash in 1949. They moved to Manchester, N.H., in 1957, when the brothers opened their second car wash, the Manchester Auto Wash.



Angie was an avid golfer, who played until she was 90 years old. She was proud of the three holes in one that she made over her golfing years. She was a member of the Manchester Country Club in Bedford, N.H., and the Buckhorn Country Club in Valrico, Fla. She moved to Florida after Elmer passed away and made many friends in her new community. She always volunteered to drive her friends to bridge or dominos or to teach them how to be part of the weekly bridge games. It is difficult to compress a life of giving to a few paragraphs. Angie made a difference in the lives of many, in spite of the daily pain she privately suffered over the loss of her daughter, Linda.



SERVICES: Visitation is planned for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., corner of Beech Street, Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11 a.m. from St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Encrypytment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Blvd., Virginia Beach, Va. 23453; Ovations for the Cure-Frances Morast Fund, 79 Main St., Suite 202, Framingham, Mass. 01702; or the .



Condolences may be offered at



