Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Ste. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave. Manchester , NH

Angele R. Chabot, age 57, passed away on October 10, 2019, as a result of a lifetime of mental health issues.



Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of Roger and Therese Chabot.



She loved her family, her cat Sadie, jewelry, shopping, Aerosmith's music along with classical music, and playing Canasta. She never refused going out to lunch and having some chocolate cream pie. She had champagne taste and a beer budget. She loved that saying and lived by it.



She had a strong faith and prayed the 15 prayers of St. Bridget devoutly to help her through difficult times. She had a kind heart and never had a bad word to say about anyone.



Angele is survived by her brother Michel Chabot and wife Cecile of Manchester, her sister Lisette Hanson and husband Larry of Manchester and her sister Monique Laflamme and husband Mark of Auburn. She is also survived by two nieces, three nephews, a great-niece, and three great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Pierre Chabot and her great-niece Camille Arntson.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16 at 10 a.m. at Ste. Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave. in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the animal shelter or mental health organization of your choice.



