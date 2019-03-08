MANCHESTER - Anita C. Gravel, 89, died March 1, 2019, in Holy Cross Health Center after a period of declining health. She was born in Lowell, Mass., Nov. 28, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Maria (Hamel) Gravel. She graduated St. Anthony High School and was a longtime communicant of St. Anthony Church. Before moving to HCHC, she resided at Varney School apartments for over 12 years.
She was a kind person, always willing and ready to help her neighbor.
Some of her fondest memories were holidays spent with her siblings, surrounded by nieces and nephews. She enjoyed bingo, making jigsaw puzzles, and watching timeless classic movies.
She is predeceased by her parents, her twin sister Rita, and 13 other brothers and sisters.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 11 at 9 am at the St. George Manor Chapel 357 Island Pond Road in Manchester. Urn burial will be private in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Anita's name be made to the Holy Cross Health Center, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109. The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 8, 2019