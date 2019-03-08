Obituary Guest Book View Sign





She was a kind person, always willing and ready to help her neighbor.



Some of her fondest memories were holidays spent with her siblings, surrounded by nieces and nephews. She enjoyed bingo, making jigsaw puzzles, and watching timeless classic movies.



She is predeceased by her parents, her twin sister Rita, and 13 other brothers and sisters.



SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 11 at 9 am at the St. George Manor Chapel 357 Island Pond Road in Manchester. Urn burial will be private in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Anita's name be made to the Holy Cross Health Center, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109. The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at







MANCHESTER - Anita C. Gravel, 89, died March 1, 2019, in Holy Cross Health Center after a period of declining health. She was born in Lowell, Mass., Nov. 28, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Maria (Hamel) Gravel. She graduated St. Anthony High School and was a longtime communicant of St. Anthony Church. Before moving to HCHC, she resided at Varney School apartments for over 12 years.She was a kind person, always willing and ready to help her neighbor.Some of her fondest memories were holidays spent with her siblings, surrounded by nieces and nephews. She enjoyed bingo, making jigsaw puzzles, and watching timeless classic movies.She is predeceased by her parents, her twin sister Rita, and 13 other brothers and sisters.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday March 11 at 9 am at the St. George Manor Chapel 357 Island Pond Road in Manchester. Urn burial will be private in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Anita's name be made to the Holy Cross Health Center, 357 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109. The McHugh Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with her care. Condolences may be offered at www.mchughfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Mar. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close