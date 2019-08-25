|
|
|
Mass of Christian Burial
View Map
St John Vianney Church
|
6200 S Orange Blossom Trl.
Anita D. Vincent, 87, of Orlando, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on August 14, 2019, at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Manchester on October 15, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joaquin and Doria (Boudreau) Gomes.
Anita was educated in Manchester and was a graduate of West High School. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a secretary at McDonald Associates and Burnell Architects. She enjoyed spending time with family, making puzzles, reading, bingo and many years camping at English's Campground in Ossipee, N.H.
Family members include her husband of 68 years, Roger P. Vincent of Orlando, Fla.; her children, Sandra (Sam) Tibbetts and husband Donald, Susan Lemieux and husband Donald, Dennis Vincent and wife Marilyn, Lisa Lemieux and husband Gerard, John Vincent and Susan Gagnon, Mark Vincent and wife Nadine, Gary Vincent and Lisa Lindh; her sister, Jan Dubois of Deltona, FL; her grandchildren, Kim Vaillancourt, Kelly Cote, Katie Tibbetts, Ryan Lemieux, Matthew Lemieux, Jason Vincent, Daniel Lemieux, Christopher Lemieux, Caitlyn Vincent, Nicole and Darren Swoboda, and Steven Vincent; her great-grandchildren, Berklee Vaillancourt, Colbi Vaillancourt, Logan Cloutier, Xavier Tibbetts, Marshall Lemieux, Dylan Lemieux, Alina Lemieux, Brooke Swoboda, Ty Swoboda, and Haylee and Brady Vincent; her brother-in-law, Robert Vincent and wife and Pauline; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son David Vincent; brothers, Walter, Gerald, and Maurice Vincent; and sisters, Claire Charette and Irene Foster.
SERVICES: All services will be held in Florida. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 6200 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32809 on August 29, assisted by Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, Fla. Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements in NH.
Memorial donations in Anita's name may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 25, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|