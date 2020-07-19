1/1
Anita (Rousseau) Desloges
1931 - 2020
Anita (Rousseau) Desloges, 88, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, NH.

She was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Laurreat and Azeline Rousseau, one of six daughters. Anita was a dedicated nurse at Pearl Manor Assisted Living for many years prior to retirement.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Anita's family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with family and friends, especially during the holidays. Well known as an excellent cook and baker, Anita loved to bake and decorate cakes for her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed travelling and visiting the beach. Anita will be best remembered for her kind heart and love of family.

Anita is survived by her son, Yves Desloges ; granddaughter, Renee Desloges ; and grandson, Taylor Desloges. In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her husband, Jean Paul Desloges.

SERVICES: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. To view Anita's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Memories & Condolences

July 18, 2020
Tes visites au Canada nous manquait déjà. Maintenant il n'y en aura plus. Puisse tu reposer en paix. Avec amour. Pierre, Nicole, Nathalie, Tony, Pier-Luc et les enfants
Pierre T&#233;treault
July 18, 2020
I have only fond memories of her. I"m sure she will be missed
Chuck Aubin
Family Friend
July 13, 2020
I will miss having Dunkin Donuts coffee and a old fashion donut with love pat
Patrick Tremblay
Family
