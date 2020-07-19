Anita (Rousseau) Desloges, 88, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home, Goffstown, NH.
She was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Laurreat and Azeline Rousseau, one of six daughters. Anita was a dedicated nurse at Pearl Manor Assisted Living for many years prior to retirement.
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Anita's family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with family and friends, especially during the holidays. Well known as an excellent cook and baker, Anita loved to bake and decorate cakes for her family and friends. In her spare time, she enjoyed travelling and visiting the beach. Anita will be best remembered for her kind heart and love of family.
Anita is survived by her son, Yves Desloges ; granddaughter, Renee Desloges ; and grandson, Taylor Desloges. In addition to her parents, Anita was predeceased by her husband, Jean Paul Desloges.
SERVICES: Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
