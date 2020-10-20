1/1
Anita G. (Harnois) Nadeau
Anita G. (Harnois) Nadeau, 86 of Derry, NH, died peacefully at her home in Derry, NH.

Anita was born in Manchester, NH to the late Ovila and Odila (Sicard) Harnois. She grew up and was educated in Hooksett and Manchester, NH. She has been a resident of Derry for the past 57 years.

Anita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Derry, NH where she participated in bible study, prayer groups, Women of Mary, and consolers of Jesus and Mary. She had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother. She enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, playing cards and trips to Camp Fatima with her family. Family meant everything to Anita, and she will forever be missed by all who knew her.

Anita was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard W. Nadeau Sr., her son Richard W. Nadeau Jr., and her daughter Prudence Nadeau. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Helen Gomes, Pauline Gagnon, Gert Beedle, and Paul Harnois.

She is survived by her children; Teresa and her husband Norman Leblanc, whom she resided with, Steven Nadeau of Goffstown, NH, David Nadeau of Derry, NH, Paula and her husband Phil Rockwell of Northwood, NH, and Patricia Hryronak of Utah. 14 Grandchildren, 18 Great Grandchildren, Many Nieces and Nephews whom she loved dearly.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 23rd at 10am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Derry, NH. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Londonderry, NH.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 22nd from 4-7 PM at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anita's name may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 26 Crystal Ave, Derry, NH.

For directions or to send a message of condolence to the family, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 20, 2020.
