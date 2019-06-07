Guest Book View Sign Service Information Waters Funeral Home - Concord 50 S. MAIN ST Concord , NH 03301 (603)-225-5707 Graveside service 1:00 PM Alexander Cemetery Bow , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Anita I. Dudley, 94, passed away on May 13, 2019, in Coral Bay Healthcare in West Palm Beach, Fla., after a lengthy period of declining health.



Born in Concord, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Laura (Racine) Dudley.



In 1942, she graduated from St. John High School in Concord. Upon graduation she followed her brothers and joined the U.S. Navy. During the war, she was stationed in Washington, D.C.



After leaving the U.S. Navy, she worked for New England Telephone Co. where she had a lengthy career before retiring in 1977. She was life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.



She was a resident of Hooksett for more than 20 years. While in Hooksett she was a member and past noble grand of the Pansey Rebekah Lodge #90 of Hooksett.



In 1986, she relocated to West Palm Beach, Fla. While in West Palm she became an avid bridge player in three clubs. She always traveled with a deck of cards. As well as cards she also enjoyed the Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed traveling and her many trips back to New Hampshire, making sure to visit her many relatives.



Family members include her niece, Melissa Dudley of Canterbury; and cousins.



She was predeceased by brothers, Raymond of Weare, Robert and his wife Virginia of Canterbury, and Duane of Concord.



SERVICES: A graveside service with military honors is planned for Tuesday, June 11, at 1 p.m. in Alexander Cemetery in Bow.



Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord, is in charge of arrangements.





