MANCHESTER - Anita L. Morrissette, 68, of Manchester, died on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Born on June 7, 1950, in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Roland G. and Alphonsine E. (Desaulniers) Morrissette. She attended local schools and was a lifelong Manchester resident.
Before retiring, Ms. Morrissette worked 22 years as a grocery clerk for Hannaford Supermarket.
Ms. Morrissette loved spending time with her two cats, Pretty Girl and Tuxie. She also enjoyed listening to music.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Augustin Church in Manchester.
Family members include a brother, Robert R. Morrissette; four sisters, Yvette T. Prindiville, Pauline V. Denoncourt, Denise R. Fortier and Susan F. Shallow; nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. from St. Augustin Church, 383 Beech St., in Manchester. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Life Enhancement Fund, 480 Donald St., Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 26, 2019