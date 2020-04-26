Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, April 10, 2020, Anita Rejeanne Morin of Manchester, loving mother of eight, answered God's call at the age of 89.



Anita was born February 3, 1931 in Granby, Quebec to Adelard and Elisabeth (Tremblay) Forand. In 1951, she moved to Manchester, and became a resident of the United States.



Throughout her life, Anita's hobbies included spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, bowling, playing cards, crocheting, watching the Red Sox and enjoying quiet time working on word search. She treasured Sundays, when her children and their children would gather for family dinner.



She had an infectious smile and possessed a fantastic sense of humor, finding humor in everyday life including, making fun of herself. Anita had an admiring strength shown through her years, and incredible kindness that she extended to anyone in need, regardless of circumstance. She was always there to lend a helping hand.



Anita is predeceased in death by her son Francois Fournier. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her adoring children: son Michel Fournier of Seabrook, son Mario Fournier of Manchester, daughter Diane Fournier Peeters of Manchester, son Andre Fournier and wife Linda of Baltimore, MD, son Daniel D'Amour Patient and wife Niurka of Jupiter, FL, son Mark Fournier and wife Denise of Manchester, daughter Denyce Fournier Long of Hobe Sound, FL; 21 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.



A future funeral and celebration of life will be announced. Donations in Anita's name may be made to the Osteo at



