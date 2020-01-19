Ann K. Elias, 97, of Manchester, NH, died January 15, 2020.
Born in Manchester, NH on March 30, 1922, she was the daughter of Christos and Naomi (Kokolis) Katsikas. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of seventy-one years, Frederick Elias. He died January 13, 2018.
Family members include a daughter, Donna Elias and her husband, Larry Beil, of Sonora, CA; a son, Alan Elias of Manchester; a granddaughter, Anastasia Kaiser, and her husband, Tristan, of Sonora, CA; a great-grandson, Jonas Kaiser; and several nieces and nephews.
Services: A committal service will take place Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2 PM in the mausoleum at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 19, 2020