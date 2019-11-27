Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Valley Lodge at Pat’s Peak 686 Flanders Road Henniker , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WEARE - Ann M. Houle, 60, of Weare, died Nov. 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Manchester on July 28, 1959, she was the daughter of Richard and Georgette (Montplaisir) Campono.



In 1977, Anne graduated from Manchester Memorial High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from Keene State College and a master's degree in education from Antioch College of Education.



A dedicated, gifted, and master teacher for 34 years, Ann loved watching children learn and grow. Before retiring, she worked for the city of Manchester School District as a 5th-grade elementary school teacher at Jewett Street School. Ann was often visited by former students who would thank her for her guidance. She was a member of the National Education Association and Manchester Education Association.



Ann will be missed by a close circle of friends, along with her sister, who traveled throughout New England attending zentangle, scrapbooking, card making, and rubber stamp conventions. Her stamp collection rivaled many stores. She was known for her award-winning quilts. Ann could name every bird and flower. She had a green thumb and was an excellent cook. She loved to travel, taking her family on extended trips throughout the United States and Canada. Ann was an avid reader. She loved history, adventure, politics, fiction, and art.



She was known to her family as "Saint Ann" because of her compassion and dedication. She could also be fiery when discussing her beloved New York Yankees, the current state of politics, climate, and environmental issues. Ann was a bright light with a great smile and kind eyes with just a twinkle of mischief in them.



Family members include her beloved husband of 36 years, John C. Houle; a son, Andre Houle of Weare; a daughter, Abigail Houle of New York City; a brother, Michael Campono and his wife, Katherine, of Weare; a sister, Denise Campono, and her husband, Stephen, of New York City; and nieces, nephews and many dear friends.



She was predeceased by a brother, David Campono.



.



SERVICES: After cremation, a celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. in Valley Lodge at Pats Peak, 686 Flanders Road, Henniker.



Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, visit:



WEARE - Ann M. Houle, 60, of Weare, died Nov. 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.Born in Manchester on July 28, 1959, she was the daughter of Richard and Georgette (Montplaisir) Campono.In 1977, Anne graduated from Manchester Memorial High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from Keene State College and a master's degree in education from Antioch College of Education.A dedicated, gifted, and master teacher for 34 years, Ann loved watching children learn and grow. Before retiring, she worked for the city of Manchester School District as a 5th-grade elementary school teacher at Jewett Street School. Ann was often visited by former students who would thank her for her guidance. She was a member of the National Education Association and Manchester Education Association.Ann will be missed by a close circle of friends, along with her sister, who traveled throughout New England attending zentangle, scrapbooking, card making, and rubber stamp conventions. Her stamp collection rivaled many stores. She was known for her award-winning quilts. Ann could name every bird and flower. She had a green thumb and was an excellent cook. She loved to travel, taking her family on extended trips throughout the United States and Canada. Ann was an avid reader. She loved history, adventure, politics, fiction, and art.She was known to her family as "Saint Ann" because of her compassion and dedication. She could also be fiery when discussing her beloved New York Yankees, the current state of politics, climate, and environmental issues. Ann was a bright light with a great smile and kind eyes with just a twinkle of mischief in them.Family members include her beloved husband of 36 years, John C. Houle; a son, Andre Houle of Weare; a daughter, Abigail Houle of New York City; a brother, Michael Campono and his wife, Katherine, of Weare; a sister, Denise Campono, and her husband, Stephen, of New York City; and nieces, nephews and many dear friends.She was predeceased by a brother, David Campono.SERVICES: After cremation, a celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 30, at 6 p.m. in Valley Lodge at Pats Peak, 686 Flanders Road, Henniker.Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.For more information, visit: www.connorhealy.com Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close