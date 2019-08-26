Ann Marie Dewey, 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, died on Sunday, August 18 at St. Anne's Residential Care.
Born in Cambridge on May 31, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Tilda (Camara) Silva.
Mrs. Dewey had lived in Las Vegas for the past seven years after residing in Manchester from 1973 to 2012. Born and raised in Cambridge, she graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1961. Mrs. Dewey had worked as a branch manager at Merchant Savings Bank and Numerica in Manchester and as a jewelry sales person at Karten's Jeweler in Manchester and Service Merchandise in Nashua, New Hampshire. She was a member of the St. Pius Church in Manchester and sang in the church choir.
Mrs. Dewey was the wife of the late Lynn Francis Dewey. She is survived by her two sons, Todd Dewey of Las Vegas, Nevada and Mark Dewey of Auburn, New Hampshire, her two grandchildren, Natalie Dewey and Lucas Dewey, her brother, David Silva of Stoneham, MA and her sister, Elaine Harper of Brockton, MA. Mrs. Dewey was predeceased by her four sisters, Gloria Muolo, Helen Cavallo, Rose Ann Anderson and Loretta Lachance, and her two brothers, Robert Silva and Richard Silva.
Her funeral will be held from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham, MA on Tuesday at 8am followed by a funeral mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA at 9am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham, MA. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7pm.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 26, 2019