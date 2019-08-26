Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marie (Silva) Dewey. View Sign Service Information McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home 322 Main Street Stoneham , MA 02180 (781)-438-0405 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home 322 Main Street Stoneham , MA 02180 View Map Funeral 8:00 AM McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home 322 Main Street Stoneham , MA 02180 View Map Funeral Mass 9:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 71 Central St Stoneham , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Marie Dewey, 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, died on Sunday, August 18 at St. Anne's Residential Care.



Born in Cambridge on May 31, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Tilda (Camara) Silva.



Mrs. Dewey had lived in Las Vegas for the past seven years after residing in Manchester from 1973 to 2012. Born and raised in Cambridge, she graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1961. Mrs. Dewey had worked as a branch manager at Merchant Savings Bank and Numerica in Manchester and as a jewelry sales person at Karten's Jeweler in Manchester and Service Merchandise in Nashua, New Hampshire. She was a member of the St. Pius Church in Manchester and sang in the church choir.



Mrs. Dewey was the wife of the late Lynn Francis Dewey. She is survived by her two sons, Todd Dewey of Las Vegas, Nevada and Mark Dewey of Auburn, New Hampshire, her two grandchildren, Natalie Dewey and Lucas Dewey, her brother, David Silva of Stoneham, MA and her sister, Elaine Harper of Brockton, MA. Mrs. Dewey was predeceased by her four sisters, Gloria Muolo, Helen Cavallo, Rose Ann Anderson and Loretta Lachance, and her two brothers, Robert Silva and Richard Silva.



Her funeral will be held from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham, MA on Tuesday at 8am followed by a funeral mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA at 9am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham, MA. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7pm.

Ann Marie Dewey, 76, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Manchester, New Hampshire, died on Sunday, August 18 at St. Anne's Residential Care.Born in Cambridge on May 31, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Tilda (Camara) Silva.Mrs. Dewey had lived in Las Vegas for the past seven years after residing in Manchester from 1973 to 2012. Born and raised in Cambridge, she graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1961. Mrs. Dewey had worked as a branch manager at Merchant Savings Bank and Numerica in Manchester and as a jewelry sales person at Karten's Jeweler in Manchester and Service Merchandise in Nashua, New Hampshire. She was a member of the St. Pius Church in Manchester and sang in the church choir.Mrs. Dewey was the wife of the late Lynn Francis Dewey. She is survived by her two sons, Todd Dewey of Las Vegas, Nevada and Mark Dewey of Auburn, New Hampshire, her two grandchildren, Natalie Dewey and Lucas Dewey, her brother, David Silva of Stoneham, MA and her sister, Elaine Harper of Brockton, MA. Mrs. Dewey was predeceased by her four sisters, Gloria Muolo, Helen Cavallo, Rose Ann Anderson and Loretta Lachance, and her two brothers, Robert Silva and Richard Silva.Her funeral will be held from the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham, MA on Tuesday at 8am followed by a funeral mass at St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, MA at 9am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham, MA. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7pm. Published in Union Leader on Aug. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close