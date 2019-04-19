Ann Marie Horan, 79, of Campton, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Speare Memorial Hospital.
Ann was predeceased by her husband of 49 years James E. Horan Jr, who passed in 2008 as well as her brothers Edward and Joseph.
Ann is survived by her children Cheryl A. Kimball of Winnisquam, James E. Horan III and Deb of Plymouth, Joseph M. Horan and wife Kari of Camden, SC, Patrick J. Dunaway and fiance Meghan of Campton, Grandchildren Michael Horan of Windham, Will Horan of Plymouth, NH, Thomas Horan of Plymouth, NH stationed in Tacoma Washington, Katie Kimball of Boston, MA, Matt Kimball of Pelham, NH, and Nicholas Kimball of North Berwick, ME. Great Grandchildren Caedon Kimball of Tempe AZ, Dylan and Layla Dunaway of Campton, NH.
Calling hours and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plymouth Rotary Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 393, Plymouth or The Humane Society of NH in Laconia, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes,com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2019