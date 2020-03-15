Ann Mary Ball, age 67, passed away surrounded by loving family members on March 10, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ann was born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of Edward and Anna Mae Funston. She graduated from Archbishop Wood High School and has lived in the New England area for the last 45 plus years.
Ann will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who cherished time with family and friends. She was never happier than seeing her family spending time together, whether it was at the holidays, on family trips and being there for each other through thick and thin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Ronald Ball of Manchester, her three siblings, her loving children, many grandchildren who were the center of her universe and so many more extended family who all called her "Mom".
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 15, 2020 at the Puritan Backroom from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Manchester, NH.
To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2020