Ann Mary Gruczka, residing in Bethlehem NH, died on July 23, 2020, peacefully with her husband Lon Weston of 40 years holding her hand. She was born November 11 1952, and grew up in Manchester. She graduated from Central High School in 1970 and UNH from 1975 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She is survived by two brothers Jan Gruczka of Manchester, and Walter Gruczka of St. Lewis MO.



