Ann Thibeault, 74, died Dec. 29, 2019, from apparent atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Born July 6, 1945, to Lyle and Verna Batchelder, she graduated from Lancaster H.S. in 1963, played violin, and studied music at Plymouth State. She married Bernard Thibeault in 1965 and had sons: Michael, Craig and John.
She became a Registered Nurse and cared for many nursing home residents in the Seacoast and White Mountains.
A loving and devoted mother, she was caring and nurturing to the animals and other people in her life.
She is survived by three sons.
SERVICES: Burial ceremony in the spring.
Published in Union Leader on Jan. 12, 2020