Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MANCHESTER - Anna Flaherty, 96, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a brief period of declining health.



Born in Manchester, on Oct. 7, 1922, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Conway) Bresnahan. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



She attended Manchester schools and graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls.



In her early years, she was an operator with New England Telephone Company. Afterwards, she spent her life as a loving and dedicated homemaker.



Devoted to her faith, Anna was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, where she served with the Ladies Guild. Later, she was a member of Saint Pius X Church.



Anna will be truly missed and lovingly remembered as the undeniable matriarch of her large Irish family that was the center of her life. It is especially fitting that she joined the Lord on Saint Patrick's Day. She enjoyed playing on the bowling league with her dear friends for many years.



She was married to her husband, Thomas A. Flaherty. He died May 10, 1999. She was also predeceased by three sisters, Helen Hartung, Mary Sweeney, and Pauline Rafferty as well as two brothers, John Bresnahan and James Bresnahan.



Family members include her six children, Eileen Kane and her husband, J. Anthony of Bedford, Jean Wilusz of Hooksett, Thomas Flaherty and his wife, Diane, of Alpharetta, Ga., Michael Flaherty of Manchester, and MaryEllen O'Shaughnessy and her husband, John, of Manchester, and Jon Flaherty and his wife, Kristen, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Lissa Kane, Janet Osterlind, William Kane, Jennifer Dutton, Timothy Wilusz, Aaron Flaherty, Sean Flaherty, Kevin O'Shaughnessy, Connor O'Shaughnessy, and Kyle Flaherty; six great-grandchildren, Kiera Osterlind, Taylor Osterlind, Molly Dutton, Liam Dutton, Joseph Kane, and Edward Kane; two nieces, Patricia Ward of Green Valley, Ariz., and Maureen Mulhern of Mesa, Ariz.



The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Catholic Medical Center and Hackett Hill Nursing Home who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her as well.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.



The funeral is Friday with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester.



Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.



Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



For more information, please visit:







MANCHESTER - Anna Flaherty, 96, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, surrounded by her family, after a brief period of declining health.Born in Manchester, on Oct. 7, 1922, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Conway) Bresnahan. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.She attended Manchester schools and graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls.In her early years, she was an operator with New England Telephone Company. Afterwards, she spent her life as a loving and dedicated homemaker.Devoted to her faith, Anna was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, where she served with the Ladies Guild. Later, she was a member of Saint Pius X Church.Anna will be truly missed and lovingly remembered as the undeniable matriarch of her large Irish family that was the center of her life. It is especially fitting that she joined the Lord on Saint Patrick's Day. She enjoyed playing on the bowling league with her dear friends for many years.She was married to her husband, Thomas A. Flaherty. He died May 10, 1999. She was also predeceased by three sisters, Helen Hartung, Mary Sweeney, and Pauline Rafferty as well as two brothers, John Bresnahan and James Bresnahan.Family members include her six children, Eileen Kane and her husband, J. Anthony of Bedford, Jean Wilusz of Hooksett, Thomas Flaherty and his wife, Diane, of Alpharetta, Ga., Michael Flaherty of Manchester, and MaryEllen O'Shaughnessy and her husband, John, of Manchester, and Jon Flaherty and his wife, Kristen, of Auburn; 10 grandchildren, Lissa Kane, Janet Osterlind, William Kane, Jennifer Dutton, Timothy Wilusz, Aaron Flaherty, Sean Flaherty, Kevin O'Shaughnessy, Connor O'Shaughnessy, and Kyle Flaherty; six great-grandchildren, Kiera Osterlind, Taylor Osterlind, Molly Dutton, Liam Dutton, Joseph Kane, and Edward Kane; two nieces, Patricia Ward of Green Valley, Ariz., and Maureen Mulhern of Mesa, Ariz.The family wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Catholic Medical Center and Hackett Hill Nursing Home who not only gave her wonderful care, but also showed great affection for her as well.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.The funeral is Friday with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Pius X Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester.Burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.Memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com Funeral Home Connor-Healy Funeral Home

537 Union Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 622-8223 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close