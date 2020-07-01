Anna Jean "Jean" (Quintal) Munt
1944 - 2020
Anna "Jean" Munt, 75, of Tilton, NH, formerly of Londonderry, NH, passed away Sunday June 28, 2020 at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton, after a period of declining health. She was born November 18, 1944 in Pikeville, TN and was a daughter of the late Joseph Quintal and Flora Mae (Hancock) Watts. Jean was a resident of Londonderry for many years, prior to relocating to the Veteran's Home seven years ago.

Jean served her country as a member of the US Navy during the early years of the Vietnam War era. She was employed for many years as an admitting clerk at Parkland Medical Center. She enjoyed reading, knitting and loved spending time with family.

Members of the family include three daughters and their spouses, Rhonda J. and John Kelley, Christine K. Hupps and Denise L. and Jason Adams. Four granddaughters, Lindsay E. Kelley, Janelle C. Kelley, Lydia L. Kelley and Brynn T. Adams, three grandsons, Jonathan E. Hupps, Jacob Adams and Matthew Adams, a great granddaughter, Abby Durgin and a great grandson, Bryson J. Wojceshonek, her sister, Helen F. Nelson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband Anthony G. Munt in 2004 and by a grandaughter, Emily D. Kelley. Also in 2004

Due to the current restrictions, private services are being held by the family. After cremation, burial will be at Pillsbury Cemetry of Londonderry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made by going to https://www.nh.gov/veterans/support to fill out a donation form and checks may be mailed to: the NH Veterans Home 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Union Leader on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
