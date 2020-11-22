"Love yourself. Embrace your life, with tender care." These are the words often spoken by dear sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Anna Margaret Faiello. Born on October 15, 1934 in East Boston, Anna was a dedicated artist starting her first art studio as a child in her grandfather's basement. Anna earned a BA in Ceramics and Sculpture from Massachusetts College of Art, becoming the first woman in her family to obtain a degree. Anna lived and worked in Brookline, then moved in the 60s to New York where she kept a large studio. She taught ceramics in Manhattan and frequently held salons for artists at her East Village home where she shared the unique and special feature of a lovingly cared for yard and garden. Family and friends often sought out her good counsel, her patience and wisdom being her loving strong points that so many came to rely on. Anna was an activist for peace and especially for women's equality and actively participated in peaceful protests to enact change. In the 70s, Anna relocated to Mason, New Hampshire, a small town she instantly loved and cherished, where she continued to work and host salons, sharing her land and studio with others.



Anna was a well-respected artist and educator, and taught school in Boston and Mason until her retirement. She was a devoted life-long listener and learner, and worked at her studio in Mason until her death. During her time in Mason, Anna made countless friends, volunteered on the Conservation Commission and participated in active protests to protect nature; plants, animals and the land, ensuring they survive for future generations.



Anna was predeceased by her father Roger Faiello, her mother Anna Venezia Faiello DioGuardi, her loving and caring stepfather, Joseph DioGuardi, her loving great nephew, Marc Thomas McGhie, and great niece, Alicia Anne Cacchiotti. She is survived by her sister, Christine Faiello Grant, her loving nieces, Anne Cacchiotti and Doreen Cacchiotti, her nephews, Vincent (Jimmy) Cacchiotti and his wife Colleen Harquail Cacchiotti, Roger Cacchiotti, her loving nephews-in-law, Thomas McGhie and Stephen Kennard, and her loving great nieces, Christina McGhie and Nicole Cacchiotti, along with countless cousins and friends. Adored by her family and friends, Anna was always grateful and never took anything for granted. She inspired us all to work hard, be our best and enjoy the simple pleasures in life. She lived every minute with a joyous heart and will be profoundly missed. Services will be private due to Covid 19. Contributions toward a bench in Anna's name, to honor her passion for conserving land where animals can roam, can be sent to: Barbara DeVore, 801 Valley Road, Mason, NH 03048.



