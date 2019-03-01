Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MERRIMACK - Anna (DeVito) Mosonyi, 77, of Merrimack passed away on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a long courageous battle with



Anna will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 57 years, Imre Mosonyi. Three sisters, Ida DeVito, Antoniette Roach, Lillian Brian. Her children, James and his wife Theresa, Joseph, Eric and his wife Gardenia, Steve and his wife Laura, Maria Stancombe and her husband Mike. Brothers-in-law, Erno and Laszlo. 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 3rd from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 4th at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merrimack with burial to follow at Last Rest Cemetery also in Merrimack. Anna's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the wonderful care for Anna for the time she was there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anna's honor may be made to the New England, 2000 Comonwealth Ave. Suite 205, Auburndale, MA 02466. To leave an online condolence please visit

MERRIMACK - Anna (DeVito) Mosonyi, 77, of Merrimack passed away on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a long courageous battle with breast cancer . She was born in Boston, daughter of Anna and Nicola DeVito, and was raised and educated in Malden, MA. Anna's family was everything to her.Anna will be missed and never forgotten by her husband of 57 years, Imre Mosonyi. Three sisters, Ida DeVito, Antoniette Roach, Lillian Brian. Her children, James and his wife Theresa, Joseph, Eric and his wife Gardenia, Steve and his wife Laura, Maria Stancombe and her husband Mike. Brothers-in-law, Erno and Laszlo. 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.SERVICES: Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 3rd from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 4th at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merrimack with burial to follow at Last Rest Cemetery also in Merrimack. Anna's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Hillsborough County Nursing Home for the wonderful care for Anna for the time she was there. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anna's honor may be made to the New England, 2000 Comonwealth Ave. Suite 205, Auburndale, MA 02466. To leave an online condolence please visit www.rivetfuneralhome.com Funeral Home George R. Rivet Funeral Home

425 Daniel Webster Highway

Merrimack , NH 03054

(603) 424-5530 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close