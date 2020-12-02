Anna Regina Herdlein died peacefully in the early hours of the morning on November 18th, 2020 at the age of 30. After a brief battle with an aggressive cancer, Anna chose to spend the last weeks of her life comfortably at home, focusing on the quality of her remaining time.
Anna was born in Seattle, WA to Sharon and Robert Herdlein. She attended elementary schools in Manchester when her family relocated to New Hampshire and graduated from Manchester Central High School. In 2013, she earned her B.A. in psychology from the University of Iowa, where she had received a rowing scholarship.
In her academic and professional life, Anna focused on helping others. She will be remembered for her intelligence, sense of humor, creativity, and boundless compassion and commitment.
She was a fierce advocate for mental health, human rights, and animal rights, and much of her life was dedicated to community service. Anna worked in residential mental health treatment centers; served in AmeriCorps, where she led trainings in harm reduction; and volunteered for needle exchanges, food banks, and animal shelters. Anna's love of dogs was well-known and unrivaled. Some of her favorite volunteer work was with the Brown Dog Coalition, a Massachusetts animal rescue organization, where she fostered dogs in need of adoption. Following in the footsteps of her father, Anna also loved music and art, and was an abstract painter.
Anna is survived by her kind and loving partner, Russell Pandres, her mother, Sharon Herdlein, and her brother, Matthew Herdlein. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Herdlein, her uncle, Bruce Therrien, and her grandfather, Robert Therrien. Anna shared her life with many close family and friends who will miss her dearly
A virtual celebration of life service will be held in Anna's honor. To view her online obituary, or find information about her virtual service please visit www.csnh.com/obituaries