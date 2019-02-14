Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annabelle Criss Bailey. View Sign

Annabelle Criss Bailey, lately of Harris Hill Center in Concord, NH, crossed the Great River on January 28, 2019, to be with Chip, all her kitties and loved ones gone before. Anna was born in Pocahontas, VA., on May 2, 1925, to Johnnie F. and Virginia Lee (Hays) Criss.



Anna has lived in Virginia, Tennessee and Largo, FL. Anna graduated from Largo High School in 1942-43. Later she lived in Franklin, Manchester and Bow, NH. Anna was an accomplished seamstress with the NH State Hospital before her retirement.



She was predeceased by her parents, husbands Joseph P. Aste, Horace (Chip) Bailey, brother Roy E. Criss, son Francis (Buddy) Aste and step-daughter Melissa Bailey.



She is survived by many family members. A detailed obituary may be found at



Anna's family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Harris Hill Center in Concord for their unwavering care and attention to Anna.



Her cremains will be interred at the Ox Bow Cemetery in Newbury, VT. Please consider a donation in Anna's name to the Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord, NH 03301, to an animal shelter of your choice, or to , 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has assisted in Anna's journey. To view the full obituary, leave a message of condolence, or for more information, please go to



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800

