Goffstown - Anne E. Becker, 86, passed peacefully on September 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and clergy.
She was a doting wife and a loving mother. Anne is survived by her devoted daughters, Kathleen (KC) Palreiro and Mike of Daytona FL, Suzanne Brockmeier and Alan of Clovis NM, Elizabeth Ballard of Hooksett NH, Ruth Eisman and Alex of Auburn NH, her step-son Michael Becker of Bedford NH, 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands Richard P. Carroll and Howard G. Becker and her grandson Shaun P. Ballard.
She was a devout Christian and loved the ocean.
Service: A service to celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, October 1st at 10:00 am, at St. Luke's Anglican Church in Amherst NH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Visiting Angels or St. Luke's.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 29, 2019