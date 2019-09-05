NEWMARKET - Anne Hunter, 72, died Sept. 1, 2019, in Hanover Hill Health Care Center, Manchester.
Family members include her husband of 51 years, Stephen Hunter of Fremont; her son, James D. Hunter of Hampton and his children, Sarah and Elizabeth; a daughter, Cynthia A. Turkington and her husband Ryan of Fremont and their children, Andrew and Brady; her two brothers, David Holcomb of Newbury, and Charles Holcomb of Nashua; her two sisters, Beth Franzen and her husband William, and Lynn Holcomb, all of Westmoreland; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are Thursday, Sept. 5, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road, Route 108, Newmarket.
Funeral services are planned for Friday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Patty Marsden officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Newmarket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guestbook.
Published in Union Leader on Sept. 5, 2019