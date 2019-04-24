Anne Marie (Soucy) Boulanger

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time. "
    - The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
Service Information
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH
03301
(603)-225-5707
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Waters Funeral Home - Concord
50 S. MAIN ST
Concord, NH 03301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LOUDON - Anne Marie (Soucy) Boulanger, 73, of Memory Lane, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in CRVNA Hospice House with her family by her side.

Born in Nashua, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Yvette (Pellitier) Soucy.

Anne Marie was a graduate of Nashua High School.

Family members include her husband of 53 years, Joseph M. Boulanger; her three sons, Marcel of Seattle, Wash., Michael of Loudon, and Matthew of Gilmanton; two grandsons, Jack and Liam Boulanger of Concord; her brother, Ronnie Soucy; her sister, Sharon Johnson; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Richard Soucy and sister Arlene Quirion.

.

SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are planned for Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.

A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.