LOUDON - Anne Marie (Soucy) Boulanger, 73, of Memory Lane, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in CRVNA Hospice House with her family by her side.



Born in Nashua, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Yvette (Pellitier) Soucy.



Anne Marie was a graduate of Nashua High School.



Family members include her husband of 53 years, Joseph M. Boulanger; her three sons, Marcel of Seattle, Wash., Michael of Loudon, and Matthew of Gilmanton; two grandsons, Jack and Liam Boulanger of Concord; her brother, Ronnie Soucy; her sister, Sharon Johnson; and nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Richard Soucy and sister Arlene Quirion.



.



SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are planned for Saturday, April 27, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Waters Funeral Home, 50 S. Main St., Concord.



A memorial service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of the Waters Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H. 03301.

