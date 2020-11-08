Anne Marie O'Toole, 89, beloved wife, mother and sister passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Manchester, N.H.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, to Cornelius and Margaret McAuliffe Anne graduated from Bishop McDonnell Memorial High School, Brooklyn, in 1949. Shortly after, she met the love of her life, James O'Toole, and married her best friend in February of 1952.
Anne spent most of her adult life in Red Hook, N.Y. devotedly raising her family and joyfully navigating music lessons, school sports and plays, cub scouts, girls scouts, 4-H and so much more. Throughout her life she was an active member of St. Christopher church and took great joy participating in the parish choir. Later in life Anne proudly returned to school earning an Associates in Arts from Dutchess Community college, May1986. Anne led a long and happy life filled with travel, the arts, volunteer work and an ever-present love for her family, friends and husband of 68 years.
Anne is survived by her children and their spouses, James and Kathy O'Toole, Robert and Candy O'Toole, Patricia and David Smith; ten grandchildren and her sister, Mary Allen, of NY. Anne was predeceased by her husband James in May, 2020.
Services: A Catholic mass, followed by burial, will be held at noon on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, St. Christopher Church, 7411 South Broadway, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Memorial donations may be made in Anne's memory to St. Christopher Church.
The Connor-Healy Funeral and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.
