Service Information Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-926-6500 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM The United Church of Christ 295 Atlantic Avenue North Hampton , NH View Map Burial 2:00 PM New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Obituary

RYE BEACH - Anne Patterson Johnson, 90, of Rye Beach, departed this world peacefully on June 20, 2019, in her home surrounded by her beloved family.



Born the middle child of five in Boston, Mass., on Aug. 14, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Sadie (Campbell) Patterson.



Known to her family as Mom, Grandma and Anne, her nine decades on earth were full beyond measure. Early years were made difficult by the loss of her father at age 10 and the hardships of the Depression. Anne worked hard, becoming an accountant and office manager at different companies - her favorite stories involved working at Chance Furniture for many years.



She met Edmund E. Johnson Jr. at her church youth group and they soon began a marriage that would thrive for 57 years. Ed was so proud of Anne and truly loved being her escort through life. Anne adored Ed and missed him dearly after his death in 2013. Theirs was a devoted and loving partnership as they built a house and raised three daughters in Hollis before moving to Rye Beach in 1983. The home on the coast became a treasured place for family gatherings and festive times over many years.



Known for her spectacular cakes, elaborate decorations and gift-wrapping finesse, birthdays and holidays were magical and will be remembered with great fondness. Grandma ran a tight ship but her generosity and abundant love for family created a warm and embracing home.



Gardening was Anne's other passion. She and Ed worked many long, hot days to create a large and beautiful yard together. Abundant flowers, birds, deer and turkeys continued to give joy and entertainment through the seasons. Her sharp mind, dry and quick sense of humor and ready smile will be missed dearly.



Family members include her daughters, Janice Johnson, Susan Beaman (John Beaman), Carole Johnson (Carol Murray); her granddaughters, Brittany Welton, Gwen Beaman (Jordan Alber), Lauren Ward (Dustin Ward); and great-grandson, Bentley Ward.



Anne's family would like to offer a special thank you to the many caring hands of Atlantic Homelife Senior Care.



SERVICES: A celebration of life is planned for Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m. in United Church of Christ, 295 Atlantic Ave., North Hampton. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 65 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H. 03862 or Stephen Ministries,



Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, is in charge of arrangements.



Please visit

