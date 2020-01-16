Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Marie Church 378 Notre Dame Ave. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOOKSETT - Anne Shirley (Francis) Hickey, 88, of Hooksett, died Jan. 12, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Providence, R.I., on July 25, 1931, she was the daughter of Anthony R. and Alice Mary (Grady) Francis.



She attended Mount St. Mary's Seminary, Bayview Academy, class of 1949, and was chosen to give the dedication address of the new school building.



Anne married Peter R. Hickey of Boston, Mass., and moved to New Hampshire from 1959 to 1999.



Before retiring, she worked many years as a secretary for Digital Corp. She then spent her retirement life with her daughter's family in Hooksett.



Anne had many passions. One was as a sportswriter for the Nashua Youth Hockey Association. She assisted in planning a hockey tournament between the United States and Canada and organized many fundraisers including the first open-air rock concert with Aerosmith in Holman Stadium.



In addition, she started the fund to raise money for the bust of President John F. Kennedy that now sits on the steps of Nashua City Hall. During this time in her life, she began a deep spiritual journey. She was a part of the Charismatic movement and joined Father Ralph D'Orio's healing ministry and sung in his choir. She also became a Third Order Carmelite member. During these years, she met many famous religious and political people, always allowing the Holy Spirit to guide her in her journey. She was deeply devoted to her faith and promoting the cause of Father Salanus Casey for 27 years. Anne was always looking for new ways to share her faith with everyone. She had a quick Irish wit and always had a good story that would uplift anyone who needed to hear the Word of God. In her spare time she spent many hours in her flower gardens.



Anne was a devoted friend of the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery and the Presentation of Mary Sisters. She would make many visits to the Sisters to pray for family and friends. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Marie Parish in Manchester. Many people knew her by her license plate "Glory Be".



She was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Mathews of Johnston, R.I., and Alice Aldcroft of Pawtucket, R.I. She was also predeceased by her former husband, Peter R. Hickey.



Family members include her daughters, Donna Figgins of Manchester, Teresa Flynn and husband James of Hooksett, James Hickey and Kevin Michael Hickey, both of Hudson; three grandchildren, Jessica, Kelly and Erin; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Chance, Cayle, and Adeline; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



In her own words: "I have lived a very full and busy life. I am sure God has it all written down somewhere. I tried my best always to follow His will for me. May God bless and keep your faith, always." - Anne S. Hickey "Glory Be"



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.



To send an online message of condolence, please visit







HOOKSETT - Anne Shirley (Francis) Hickey, 88, of Hooksett, died Jan. 12, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family.Born in Providence, R.I., on July 25, 1931, she was the daughter of Anthony R. and Alice Mary (Grady) Francis.She attended Mount St. Mary's Seminary, Bayview Academy, class of 1949, and was chosen to give the dedication address of the new school building.Anne married Peter R. Hickey of Boston, Mass., and moved to New Hampshire from 1959 to 1999.Before retiring, she worked many years as a secretary for Digital Corp. She then spent her retirement life with her daughter's family in Hooksett.Anne had many passions. One was as a sportswriter for the Nashua Youth Hockey Association. She assisted in planning a hockey tournament between the United States and Canada and organized many fundraisers including the first open-air rock concert with Aerosmith in Holman Stadium.In addition, she started the fund to raise money for the bust of President John F. Kennedy that now sits on the steps of Nashua City Hall. During this time in her life, she began a deep spiritual journey. She was a part of the Charismatic movement and joined Father Ralph D'Orio's healing ministry and sung in his choir. She also became a Third Order Carmelite member. During these years, she met many famous religious and political people, always allowing the Holy Spirit to guide her in her journey. She was deeply devoted to her faith and promoting the cause of Father Salanus Casey for 27 years. Anne was always looking for new ways to share her faith with everyone. She had a quick Irish wit and always had a good story that would uplift anyone who needed to hear the Word of God. In her spare time she spent many hours in her flower gardens.Anne was a devoted friend of the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery and the Presentation of Mary Sisters. She would make many visits to the Sisters to pray for family and friends. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Marie Parish in Manchester. Many people knew her by her license plate "Glory Be".She was predeceased by two sisters, Irene Mathews of Johnston, R.I., and Alice Aldcroft of Pawtucket, R.I. She was also predeceased by her former husband, Peter R. Hickey.Family members include her daughters, Donna Figgins of Manchester, Teresa Flynn and husband James of Hooksett, James Hickey and Kevin Michael Hickey, both of Hudson; three grandchildren, Jessica, Kelly and Erin; four great-grandchildren, Cole, Chance, Cayle, and Adeline; and nieces, nephews and cousins.In her own words: "I have lived a very full and busy life. I am sure God has it all written down somewhere. I tried my best always to follow His will for me. May God bless and keep your faith, always." - Anne S. Hickey "Glory Be"SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. from St. Marie Church, Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104.To send an online message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close