Sister Anne Vaccarest (formerly Sister Mary Regna), 86, a Sister of Mercy for 64 years, died April 20, 2020, after a period of declining health. A native of Lexington, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late George and Regna (Mongrain) Vaccarest.
Family members include her cousins, Ernest Hebert, Tony Hebert, Paul Hebert and James Condry, and her Mercy Community. Sister Anne was predeceased by her sister, Elise Vaccarest.
A Funeral Mass, celebrating Sister Anne's life, will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Matthews Parish, 2 Searles Rd, Windham, NH. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bedford, NH
Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy - Northeast, 15 Highland View Road, Cumberland, RI 02864-1124, and online at www.sistersofmercy.org/northeast
The Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH has care of Sister Anne's arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family or the Sisters, please view the obituary at www.carrierfuneralhome.com