Anne Victoria Baumeister, 91, of Manchester died April 6, 2020 after a period of declining health.



Born in Southbridge, MA on November 30, 1928, she was the youngest of eight children to Stanley and Anna (Gleba) Damian. Anne and siblings were first generation Americans of parents born in Poland. Her Polish and Catholic upbringing deeply inspired her throughout her life.



She was an active parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, particularly as a leader of Bible study, a member of the Consoler's, lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was associated with prayer groups in Manchester Catholic churches: St. Catherine, St. Georges and Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Anne was a member of the Diocesan Museum steering committee. She was a member of the St. Catherine's Women's Group, and the secretary of the former Ladies Guild.



She was a 1946 graduate of Mary E. Wells High School in Southbridge, eventually culminating her formal education at New Hampshire College with Bachelor (1984) and Master's (1986) degrees.



Anne was married for 13 years to Howard J. Baumeister. Anne worked at a variety of positions throughout her life. In North Adams, MA she was the receptionist at the Dane-T-Bits Cookie Company and also worked at Sprague Electric.



While her husband served in the Army Reserves, they lived at Ft. Hood, TX, Ft. Riley, KS and Ft. Harrison in Indianapolis, IN. During their countless moves, Anne's first queries would be: where is the church, library and historical and art museums?



In Oxford, MA, Anne was an assistant office manager for a pool company and a member of the AFL-CIO working as an inspector in a gun factory. They were blessed with two beautiful children, a son Thomas and a daughter Margaret "Peg" who filled their home in the warm and loving small community of Oxford. Anne was invited to join the Oxford Women's Club, its first Catholic member, and was immediately named Chairwoman of a newly organized religion committee. Her first event was to bring members to view religious art at the Worcester Art Museum.



Howard's work at MKM Knitting Mills, brought them to reside in Manchester, NH. They moved to Proctor Road and became ensconced in another tight-knit, sharing setting. Anne joined the PTA at Youngsville School, joining a trio and winning a musical contest. She was welcomed into the neighborhood by the Lakeshore Road UNH Co-operative Extension group, an enthusiastic group with whom she kept in touch with, especially the Logue, Goonan and Jarosz families.



Lack of finances never prevented this young family of three from enjoying picnics at Massabesic Lake, skating at Dorr's Pond, long rides to find covered bridges or "how many extensions and additions the NH farmers had on their homes and barns", chamber music at the Currier and traveling to the North country in the fall.



In Manchester, Anne was employed at Pandora Knitwear Company for eight years as the Purchasing Assistant taking evening classes at New Hampshire College. She was an editor and photographer for Pandora's publication: "The Yarn".



She was a past member of the Cranston, RI Historical Society, and in Manchester, The Manchester Historic Association and the Manchester Artists Association.



Anne was a den mother for Cub Scouts and Brownies. She was a Justice of the Peace. She was a founder of ACUMS-American Colleges and Universities Mail Services. She was a past president of the Manchester Postal Customer Council. She was employed by New Hampshire College for twenty-five years first in purchasing and then as Assistant Director of the Postal Services and Copy Center. She was an advisor to Kappa Chi, the Newman Club and counseled the SARA group. She was an avid follower of the NHC/SNHU basketball and soccer teams. She also hosted international students and parents in her home.



Since 1989, Anne established and attended the monthly Happy Birthday Visitors group at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home under the auspices of New Hampshire College and Southern New Hampshire University with students and staff and Anne's grandchildren. She was a lifetime member of the Elliot Hospital Senior Associates and a volunteer at the Elliot Hospital.



Anne traveled to Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey and Italy.



She was very proud of her son, daughter and son-in-law, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the entire Damian family.



Members of her family include her son, Thomas of Pembroke and her daughter, Margaret "Peg" DiTulio A.P.R.N. and her husband Glenn of East Hampstead; five grandchildren, Ruth Anne, Ava Maria, Danielle, Tony and Dina; three great-grandchildren, Jessica, Paige, Mikey; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins; numerous good friends, Bob and Heather Duffley and family; Jackie Dunn, Susan Lesmerises, Trudy Klufts, Barbara Raulerson, Linda Capachino, Mary Ann Tomsic, Judy Fosher, Lorraine Ducas and many others who have touched her life.



She was predeceased by her siblings: Stasha Guzik in 1956: Walter Damian: Helen Kochanowski in 1996: Bernice Kochanek in 1999: Zygmund Damian in 2015: Jessie Haskell in 2015: and Stanley Damian in 2016.



Funeral services and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford will be private at her family's convenience.



Per Anne's request, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 207 Hemlock St, Manchester, NH 03104.



Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, is assisting with arrangements.



