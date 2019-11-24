Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Memorial service 4:00 PM Candia Congregational Church Send Flowers Obituary

Annetta Emery Thurber passed away on October 29, 2019 at the age of 70.



Annetta grew up in Braintree and Weymouth, MA. She attended Wheaton College, IL where she majored in English Literature. It was at Wheaton that she met and married Richard, her beloved husband of 49 years. They eventually settled in NH in 1973 where she became full-time Mom to their two kids.



Annetta loved Jesus, her family, and everything beautiful. She was a gifted artist, writer, gardener, and cookie baker. She had a delightfully quirky and dry sense of humor. Her laughter and that twinkle in her eye will be greatly missed. She will be most remembered for her ability to see value in people and her willingness to listen, comfort, and provide wisdom. She deeply valued her church family and loved Christ with an intelligent, questioning mind and with absolute trust.



She is survived and forever loved by her husband Richard; her kids, Elisabeth (Jesse) and Jonathan (Jess); her grandson, Caleb; and her brothers, Allan (Lynn) and Arthur (Karen) and their families. Though the Lord has called her home, the memories she leaves are full of joy, happiness, and hope.



A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday December 8, 2019 at Candia Congregational Church at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Jesse Remington High School in Candia NH (

