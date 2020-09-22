On September 18, 2020, Annette I. Lupien passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.
Annette was born in Manchester, NH on September 30, 1942. She attended St. Anthony School, Manchester and married her high school sweetheart, Robert A. Lupien, on November 14, 1959. Their love for each other created a beautiful family of four daughters. Her three grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her kind heart filled with love and laughter left many fond memories. Annette was most happy at her daughter Sue's, Shadowledge Farm where family gathered often, and at Hampton Beach, at their home. Winters at Anna Maria Island in Florida created a family tradition and the gaining of many new friends.
Annette worked in the retail industry, studied to become a hairstylist but most important to her was being a mom, her favorite job of all. Her love for all animals led to many interesting adventures including the purchase of her horse at age 60, Zip Zac. The laughter and memories are of great comfort.
Annette was predeceased by her parents, George and Violet Lamarche of Manchester.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert A. Lupien and four daughters, Cathy Garrett and husband, Dana, of Manchester, Susan Johnson and husband, Ken, of Candia, Shirley Poulin and husband, Ken, of Goffstown, and Cheryl Moore of Manchester. She also leaves her precious grandchildren, Katie Garrett, Lindsy Poulin, and Zachary Moore; a sister, Doris Lavigne and her husband, Lou, of Manchester; a brother and sister in law, Lionel and Lee Mercier; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Annette our angel, we will see you in every ocean wave, in every green pasture where the horses roam and in every bird that soars above. We love and miss you every minute of every day.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Stratham, NH, 104 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham, NH 03885.
Services: A pass-by wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
The funeral will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Burial will follow at 2 PM in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
