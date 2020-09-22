1/1
Annette I. Lupien
1942 - 2020
On September 18, 2020, Annette I. Lupien passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.

Annette was born in Manchester, NH on September 30, 1942. She attended St. Anthony School, Manchester and married her high school sweetheart, Robert A. Lupien, on November 14, 1959. Their love for each other created a beautiful family of four daughters. Her three grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her kind heart filled with love and laughter left many fond memories. Annette was most happy at her daughter Sue's, Shadowledge Farm where family gathered often, and at Hampton Beach, at their home. Winters at Anna Maria Island in Florida created a family tradition and the gaining of many new friends.

Annette worked in the retail industry, studied to become a hairstylist but most important to her was being a mom, her favorite job of all. Her love for all animals led to many interesting adventures including the purchase of her horse at age 60, Zip Zac. The laughter and memories are of great comfort.

Annette was predeceased by her parents, George and Violet Lamarche of Manchester.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert A. Lupien and four daughters, Cathy Garrett and husband, Dana, of Manchester, Susan Johnson and husband, Ken, of Candia, Shirley Poulin and husband, Ken, of Goffstown, and Cheryl Moore of Manchester. She also leaves her precious grandchildren, Katie Garrett, Lindsy Poulin, and Zachary Moore; a sister, Doris Lavigne and her husband, Lou, of Manchester; a brother and sister in law, Lionel and Lee Mercier; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Annette our angel, we will see you in every ocean wave, in every green pasture where the horses roam and in every bird that soars above. We love and miss you every minute of every day.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Stratham, NH, 104 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham, NH 03885.

Services: A pass-by wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.

The funeral will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11:30 AM in Saint Anthony Church, Belmont Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.

Burial will follow at 2 PM in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Lupien family. Annette was a great person .she was a beautiful soul. I wish I could be there .in my heart I will be thinking of you all.
Suzanne &Yvon GRENIER
Family
September 21, 2020
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. We enjoyed many times on Anna Maria Island with Bob and Annette. May all the happy memories comfort you all at this difficult time. Love to all Neil, Dale, and Charlotte
Charlotte Plunkett
Friend
September 21, 2020
Our love, thoughts and prayers are with your family. We have many happy memories of spending time with your family especially the weddings of your daughters. Annette and Bob were very proud of their girls and shared the love of family with all their friends. We will treasure the times we spent with them and remember our time with Annette with love and thanksgiving for having known her. God Bless You All, Don and Nancy Beaudet
September 21, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies to you all. You have oceans of memories to keep you company in this difficult time. She was a joy to be around and will be greatly missed by all. Love, Diane
September 21, 2020
We are offering our condolences and deepest sympathy Bob. and Doris and all of the family. We will remember Annette and all of you in our prayers. Don and Dotty.
Donald St Cyr
Friend
September 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to you all. May you find comfort within each other and the wonderful memories you have with your wife/mom/grandma. Lifting you up in the difficult time. Lots of love, Jay and Debbie Wilson
Debbie Wilson
Friend
