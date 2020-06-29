Annette K. Currie
1933 - 2020
Annette K. Currie, 87, passed away on June 17, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1933 to Walter & Antonina (Hebert) Byk.

Annette served as a U.S. Army nurse from 1955-1957. She was a member of St. Hedwig's Church and belonged to the St. Hedwig's Ladies Guild and the Elliot Hospital Alumni.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at St. Hedwig's Cemetery and will be private.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
