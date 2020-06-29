Annette K. Currie, 87, passed away on June 17, 2020. She was born on June 2, 1933 to Walter & Antonina (Hebert) Byk.
Annette served as a U.S. Army nurse from 1955-1957. She was a member of St. Hedwig's Church and belonged to the St. Hedwig's Ladies Guild and the Elliot Hospital Alumni.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at St. Hedwig's Cemetery and will be private.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Annette served as a U.S. Army nurse from 1955-1957. She was a member of St. Hedwig's Church and belonged to the St. Hedwig's Ladies Guild and the Elliot Hospital Alumni.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will take place at St. Hedwig's Cemetery and will be private.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 29, 2020.