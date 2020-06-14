Annette L. (Loiselle) Paquette, 81, of Hampton, NH died peacefully at home June 11, 2020, spending her final days in the loving presence of her family. As a lifelong beach lover, Annette lived near the ocean for the past 18 years as a resident of Hampton and Deerfield Beach, FL. She was formerly from Manchester, NH, where she grew up and raised her family.
Annette was born on November 10, 1938, the daughter of Harvey and Stella (Kapela) Loiselle. She attended Manchester schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls in the class of 1956. During her time in high school, she was the sophomore class president, student council president and a member of the chorus.
She worked at Hannaford Supermarkets (formerly Alexander's) in the customer service department for over 28 years. In addition to working, Annette valued time with friends, especially Judy Pennock whom she often watched and played tennis with. Annette was also an avid New England Patriots fan being a 30-year season ticket holder. She enjoyed watching the games as much as the time tailgating with family and friends.
Over the years, Annette could always be found on the sidelines of both her children and grandchildren's games and in theatre seats for many dance recitals. She loved being involved in the youth activities of her children and volunteered for many organizations including the Manchester East Little League and Manchester East Blue Devils Pop Warner Football team. From baseball to football, from cheerleading to dance, Annette was always there to cheer for her kiddos and then grandchildren later in her life.
Annette was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Roger O. Paquette in 2012, and her sisters, Dolores Hermsdorf and Francine Leblanc.
Annette is survived by her son, David D. Paquette and wife EJ of Portsmouth, NH; two daughters, Cheryl A. Keller and husband Dave of Bedford, NH and Lisa A. Davidson and husband John of Newburyport, MA; five beloved grandchildren, William, Emilyann, and Krystyna Keller and Cameron and Devon Paquette; one sister, Christine Vallee; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by those that had the honor to call her friend, sister, aunt, mother, and Grammy.
Annette was feisty until her last day and fought throughout her life for what was best for her family. She never showed up empty-handed to family gatherings, using her bargain hunting skills at Marshall's and TJ Maxx to constantly shower her kids and grandkids with gifts; her family cherished her "Grammy grab-bags."
Above all, Annette will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. From searching for the right price, to sewing prom dresses, to continually offering snacks.
Annette was always worried about the well-being of her family; always putting her loved ones first. She never liked saying goodbye, but instead would tell her family to "hug their pillow." Her family is at peace now, knowing Grammy will forever be hugging her pillow.
SERVICES: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
Donations may be made in Annette's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or to the Pan-Mass Challenge at www.pmc.org.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lamberfuneralhome.com
Annette was born on November 10, 1938, the daughter of Harvey and Stella (Kapela) Loiselle. She attended Manchester schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls in the class of 1956. During her time in high school, she was the sophomore class president, student council president and a member of the chorus.
She worked at Hannaford Supermarkets (formerly Alexander's) in the customer service department for over 28 years. In addition to working, Annette valued time with friends, especially Judy Pennock whom she often watched and played tennis with. Annette was also an avid New England Patriots fan being a 30-year season ticket holder. She enjoyed watching the games as much as the time tailgating with family and friends.
Over the years, Annette could always be found on the sidelines of both her children and grandchildren's games and in theatre seats for many dance recitals. She loved being involved in the youth activities of her children and volunteered for many organizations including the Manchester East Little League and Manchester East Blue Devils Pop Warner Football team. From baseball to football, from cheerleading to dance, Annette was always there to cheer for her kiddos and then grandchildren later in her life.
Annette was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Roger O. Paquette in 2012, and her sisters, Dolores Hermsdorf and Francine Leblanc.
Annette is survived by her son, David D. Paquette and wife EJ of Portsmouth, NH; two daughters, Cheryl A. Keller and husband Dave of Bedford, NH and Lisa A. Davidson and husband John of Newburyport, MA; five beloved grandchildren, William, Emilyann, and Krystyna Keller and Cameron and Devon Paquette; one sister, Christine Vallee; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by those that had the honor to call her friend, sister, aunt, mother, and Grammy.
Annette was feisty until her last day and fought throughout her life for what was best for her family. She never showed up empty-handed to family gatherings, using her bargain hunting skills at Marshall's and TJ Maxx to constantly shower her kids and grandkids with gifts; her family cherished her "Grammy grab-bags."
Above all, Annette will be remembered as a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. From searching for the right price, to sewing prom dresses, to continually offering snacks.
Annette was always worried about the well-being of her family; always putting her loved ones first. She never liked saying goodbye, but instead would tell her family to "hug their pillow." Her family is at peace now, knowing Grammy will forever be hugging her pillow.
SERVICES: A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
Donations may be made in Annette's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org or to the Pan-Mass Challenge at www.pmc.org.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH is assisting with arrangements. To send an online message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lamberfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.