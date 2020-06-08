Annette Louise Repak, 80, of Temple, NH, passed away June 3rd in Manchester, NH. She leaves her husband, David; her daughter, Sue Brown and husband, Terry of Monument, CO; her daughter, Sandy Heath and husband Greg of Duxbury, MA; and her son, Steve Repak of South Acworth, NH; her two grandsons, Ian and Connor Heath; her step-grandchildren, Jenny Smith and her daughter, Lexie; Heather Brown and her son, Brandon; and Christina Brown.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple's Historical Society, the Alzheimer's Association, Manchester's Elliot Hospital's Geriatric Psychiatric Unit. Please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com to share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence.
Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple's Historical Society, the Alzheimer's Association, Manchester's Elliot Hospital's Geriatric Psychiatric Unit. Please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com to share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 8, 2020.