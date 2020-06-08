Annette L. Repak
Annette Louise Repak, 80, of Temple, NH, passed away June 3rd in Manchester, NH. She leaves her husband, David; her daughter, Sue Brown and husband, Terry of Monument, CO; her daughter, Sandy Heath and husband Greg of Duxbury, MA; and her son, Steve Repak of South Acworth, NH; her two grandsons, Ian and Connor Heath; her step-grandchildren, Jenny Smith and her daughter, Lexie; Heather Brown and her son, Brandon; and Christina Brown.

Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple's Historical Society, the Alzheimer's Association, Manchester's Elliot Hospital's Geriatric Psychiatric Unit. Please visit www.jellisonfuneralhome.com to share a memory with the family or to leave a condolence.

Published in Union Leader on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jellison Funeral Home
25 Concord Street
Peterborough, NH 03458
(603) 924-3511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
June 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
June 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Jellison Funeral Home The staff at Jellison Funeral Home
