Annette C. (Gamelin) Lavigne, 92, longtime Millbury, Mass., resident, and formerly of Manchester, N.H., died peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Donald Richard Lavigne.



The daughter of Henri and Marie Louise (Bouchard) Gamelin, Annette was born, raised and educated in Manchester, N.H., where she graduated from Manchester West High School in 1946. Following her graduation, she began to work for Prudential Insurance were she worked for a number of years.



In 1961, Annette was married to Donald and together they shared 55 wonderful years in marriage together. As she and Donald began their family, she decided that she would resign from her job and stay at home to raise her family.



While dedicating her time to her home and family, they relocated to Millbury as Donald accepted an opportunity to transfer to Worcester. Together they worked at creating a wonderful home environment for their children who meant everything to them. Annette truly enjoyed her life at home, taking time to tend to her family needs. She always cherished those days.



In 1977, Annette re-entered the work force and accepted a bookkeeping position for Chabot Motors in Millbury, where she continued to work until 1997.



Most important to her was family time. Time at the dinner table talking about their day's events and academic successes and challenges, or time together at the holidays were always treasured for her. She took great pride in her continuous efforts to educate her children.



While hard at work providing for her family, Annette was always a few steps ahead, planning their next vacation to her favorite travel location, Hampton Beach. Hampton Beach was a place where many wonderful memories were created that brought so much joy and peace to her family, and those memories will not soon be forgotten.



Annette is survived by her son Robert Lavigne and his wife Lorry of Shrewsbury; daughter Michelle Flynn and her husband James of Bedford, N.H.; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her six siblings.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass being celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 190 Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, N.H. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester, N.H.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette's memory may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.



To leave a message of condolence or view her "Book of Memories" visit



www.brittonfuneralhomes.com.

