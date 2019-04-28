Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter Church 567 Manchester Road Auburn , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annette Monique Labrie, 81, passed away surrounded by her loving family after a sudden illness. Born in Manchester on August 18, 1937, she was daughter of the late Laurent Desfosses and Alexina (Proulx) (Desfosses) Parent. She enjoyed 60 years of marriage with her husband, Jean.



Annette was raised in Manchester and spent all of her adult life as a resident of Auburn. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, family was paramount in Annette's life and she cherished time spent with her loved ones who fondly knew here as "Memere".



Annette leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Jean Labrie; her sons, Paul Labrie and his wife Debra, and Leon Labrie; her grandchildren, Marc Labrie, Leon Haines, Felicia Kiefer and her husband Brian; and Monique Labrie; her step-grandchildren, Jeremy Stiner, Jason Stiner and his wife Micko; and Joshua Stiner; her great-grandchildren, Claire Kiefer, Ellianna Haines, and Hunter Harnum; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30th from 4-7pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 1st at 10am at St. Peter Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn, NH. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery.



To view Annette's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit







