BEDFORD - Annie M. Emerson, 63, of Bedford, died March 20, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1956.
Annie was a licensed nursing assistant with Corner Bridge Peer Support.
Family members include a son, Micah Niles of Franklin; a daughter, Aria Carbonneau and her husband, Mario, of Hooksett; five grandchildren; a brother, Clayton; and two sisters, Marilyn and Tina.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 22, 2019