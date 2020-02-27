Guest Book View Sign Service Information Newton-Bartlett Funeral Home 42 Main Street Newport , NH 03773 (603)-863-2113 Memorial Gathering 11:00 AM Sugar River Bank Community Room 10 North Main Street Newport , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWPORT - Anthony C. "Tony" Maiola, 96, died Tuesday evening, Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by family in their Newport home.



Born in Claremont on Aug. 8, 1923, he was the son of Michael and Anna Maiola. He was a lifelong resident of Newport dedicated to serving his community, state and nation.



During



Returning stateside after his service, Tony met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth Woodhull and for 68 years they resided in Newport.



Working alongside his in-laws, Remington and Gladys Woodhull, Tony was a butcher at Woodhull's Market and served the town in a number of capacities including selectman for 17 years; planning board for 10 years; town assessor, Newport fireman for 29 years; a state legislator and Sullivan County commissioner for 6 years. Tony was named, along with his wife Betty, Newport's Citizens of the Year. He also served as a corporator of the Lake Sunapee Bank for 10 years and was a National Basketball Official for 25 years at both the college and high school level.



After leaving Woodhull's Market, Tony had a lengthy career working for Donahue Beverage and Silver Brothers Distributing Co. before being appointed by three different governors to the New Hampshire State Liquor Commission where he served for 18 years, six as chairman.



Among his many gifts were his great sense of humor, his abundant love and affection for family and his storytelling. Tony's pride and joy came from spending time surrounded by family and friends whether it was poolside, at McDonald's or wherever the daily adventures led him. He truly loved life and never wasted a minute of his 96 years.



He was predeceased by his father and mother; his six sisters; and a brother.



Family members include his wife Elizabeth; his daughter, Dawn Ranney and her husband Gordon; his son, Joel Maiola and wife Alyssa Shooshan; his five grandchildren, Kyle, Anna, Ryan, Lauren and Kate; his four great- grandchildren, Brooklyn, Joshua, Camden and Claire; his brother, Joseph Maiola of Barre, Vt.; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: A private graveside service is planned for Monday, March 2, followed by a community celebration beginning at 11 a.m. in the Sugar River Bank Community Room, 10 N. Main St., Newport.



Memorial donations may be made to Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, P.O. Box 127, 708 Kurn Hattin Road, Westminster, Vt. 05158.





