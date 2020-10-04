Anthony (Tony) D Oliveri died unexpectedly at DHMC in Lebanon, NH on September 29, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on November 14, 1942 in Boston, MA to Anthony and Helen (Gold) Oliveri. He grew up in San Diego, CA, graduated Lincoln High School in 1961 and entered the US Air Force. Stationed in Manchester NH with the 6594th, he worked at the New Boston Satellite Tracking Station. He married Susan Peterson Oliveri on January 22, 1966, and after living for a time in CA, they returned to NH, living in Londonderry, then moving to North Sutton in 1987.Tony retired in 2006 from Z-Tech/Ferro in Bow, NH. He enjoyed camping in their 49-year old truck camper, taking it cross-country and into Canada several times, and they had just returned from a camping trip into VT when he had taken ill.Predeceased by his parents and a sister, Sandra Worthington, Tony is survived by his wife and daughters, Gwen Dupuis and her husband Kristofer of Bradford NH, Kristen Oliveri and her husband Chris Plummer of Manchester NH, and Jill Hastings and her husband Justin of Springfield, NH, five grandchildren, Jacob and Reagan Dupuis, Noah and Hannah Hastings, and Stella Plummer. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Fowler and brother James LaFave, both of CA, and aunts, nieces and nephews and many cousins.Chadwick Funeral Home, New London NH is handling arrangements. There will be no calling hours and a memorial will be held at a later date.