Anthony D. Sullivan
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony David Sullivan, 77, of Manchester NH, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford NH. He was born on October 13, 1942 in Birmingham England the son of John L. Sullivan and Margaret Masters.

Anthony attended the Bishop Bradley High School, and would go on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps. For 6 years. After his service, he would enjoy 39 years of employment at the Associated Grocers of New England, and was a loyal member of the Teamsters Local 633.

Anthony is survived by his two sons John L. Sullivan of Pennacook NH and Lee P. Sullivan of Manchester NH; four grandchildren Brenden of Temple NH, Tanner of Pennacook NH, Taylor of Manchester NH & Riely of Manchester NH.

Anthony will be laid to rest at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Family & friends are invited to attend once the covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

To view Anthony's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved