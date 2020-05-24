Anthony David Sullivan, 77, of Manchester NH, passed away on May 12, 2020 at the Ridgewood Center in Bedford NH. He was born on October 13, 1942 in Birmingham England the son of John L. Sullivan and Margaret Masters.
Anthony attended the Bishop Bradley High School, and would go on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps. For 6 years. After his service, he would enjoy 39 years of employment at the Associated Grocers of New England, and was a loyal member of the Teamsters Local 633.
Anthony is survived by his two sons John L. Sullivan of Pennacook NH and Lee P. Sullivan of Manchester NH; four grandchildren Brenden of Temple NH, Tanner of Pennacook NH, Taylor of Manchester NH & Riely of Manchester NH.
Anthony will be laid to rest at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Family & friends are invited to attend once the covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
To view Anthony's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Anthony attended the Bishop Bradley High School, and would go on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps. For 6 years. After his service, he would enjoy 39 years of employment at the Associated Grocers of New England, and was a loyal member of the Teamsters Local 633.
Anthony is survived by his two sons John L. Sullivan of Pennacook NH and Lee P. Sullivan of Manchester NH; four grandchildren Brenden of Temple NH, Tanner of Pennacook NH, Taylor of Manchester NH & Riely of Manchester NH.
Anthony will be laid to rest at a later date at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery. Family & friends are invited to attend once the covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
To view Anthony's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.