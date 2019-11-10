Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Spinazzola. View Sign Service Information Brewitt Funeral Home 2 Epping Street Raymond , NH 03077 (603)-895-3628 Send Flowers Obituary





He leaves his devoted and loving wife of 74 years, Frances (Sunshine) Mafera Spinazzola; his two sons, Anthony and Frank Spinazzola; and three daughters, Nancy Johnson, Jane Descoteau and Juanita Spinazzola. He has 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren who all loved him dearly. He also leaves two brothers, Michael and Fred Spinazzola and sister Louise Lavigne.



He was predeceased by his sisters Mary Kipnis and Phyllis Murgida and his brother Joseph Spinazzola.



Tony was born on Aug. 27, 1924 and raised in East Boston, Mass. He was the son of Fred Spinazzola and Lucia (Morreti) Spinazzola. He spent most of his life in Raymond, N.H., and enjoyed summers on Pleasant Lake in Deerfield, N.H., where he was able to share his love of sailing, swimming and water skiing with friends and family.



In his earlier years, Tony would deliver milk and newspapers from his cart and horse who was able to follow the route without any direction. He joined the Navy in 1942 and was a proud



Never able to have idle hands, he was a self-taught craftsman in many genres. Most notable were his beautiful stained-glass lamps, windows and villages.



SERVICES: A private service was attended by family only to honor this amazing man who will be missed by all.



Brewitt Funeral Home, 2 Epping St., Raymond, NH is handling the arrangements.





