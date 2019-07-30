MANCHESTER - Anthony W. Lepore, 68, of Manchester, died Friday, July 26, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 15, 1950, he was the son of George and Mary (DiGangi) Lepore.
Raised in Manchester, he graduated from Manchester High School Central in 1968.
Anthony lived a community-minded life, taking great pride in being an Eagle Scout and a Scout Master.
He served in the U.S. Army National Guard.
Anthony had a lengthy and successful career as an officer with the Manchester City Police Department before retiring in 2000.
He was active with the Manchester Retired Police Association. In addition, he was a fixture at Not So Plain Jane's Salon and Spa, where he worked for many years.
Anthony loved the outdoors, playing golf, and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends. Always quick with a joke and a warm smile, Anthony made friends everywhere he went. He was happiest when he was making people laugh.
Family members include his mother, Mary Lepore of Manchester; his daughter, Sara Dube and her husband, Tim of Washington, D.C.; his brother, George Lepore of New York, N.Y.; his grandsons, Elliott and Graham; and extended family members.
He was predeceased by his father, George Lepore, in 1998.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.
A funeral service is Friday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. from St. Catherine of Siena, 207 Hemlock St., Manchester. Burial will follow immediately in St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford.
Published in Union Leader on July 30, 2019